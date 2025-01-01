Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>4.8 L V8, 3500 , 155 inch wheel base automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, . Ready for work, clean and safe with 214,900 kms. ladder rack Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $19,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2016 GMC Savana Cargo Van

214,876 KM

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing
Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

VIN 1gtz7hff0g1296736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 214,876 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8 L V8, 3500 , 155 inch wheel base automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, . Ready for work, clean and safe with 214,900 kms. ladder rack Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $19,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

