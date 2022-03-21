$24,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Harley-Davidson FLTRI
Road Glide ULTRA, FLAWLESS/SHARP 1 OWNER LOCAL LOW KMS!!
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VIVID BLACK/CHROME
- Mileage 18,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $24,800. Finance Price: $23,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every motorcycle! PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS ONLY $164 B/W OAC ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS & STILL AS NEW WITH ONLY 18K KMS - YES ONLY 18K KMS - NEED WE SAY MORE!! **ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE** Local, 1 Senor owner - 2016 Harley-Davidson FLTRU ROAD GLIDE ULTRA. This new generation "Project Rushmore" ROAD GLIDE ULTRA provides the next step for those looking to stand out among the crowd and upgrade their ride. Redefining "fully-loaded", this beauty has it all including standard features such as the large, 1690 cc Twin Cam 103 cu inch engine, anti-lock brakes, electronic cruise control, Smart Security System, premium Tour-Pak luggage rack, factory Boom audio (with the Satellite radio module already installed) and factory Navigation as just a few of the standard features. This 2016 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra is a high end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate in premium featured touring. This bike is powered by The New Generation Twin Cooled Harley Twin Cam 103 cu inch engine. This twin cam engine provides 103 cubic inches of power, a low cruising rpm, and lots of low end torque. This performance motorcycle is custom touring at its finest and has an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. The bike is loaded with premium touring features and components, beautiful vivid Black and chrome paint. Big, tricked-out wheels, and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics to chrome. It's built, not just for anyone, but for true connoisseurs of the road. Finished in vivid black & lots of chrome, fuel injected engine and a Six-Speed Cruise Drive Transmission. The bike comes with all options including Reflex Linked Brakes with ABS, electronic cruise control, premium Hands-Free Infotainment boom audio with Satellite upgrade, Navigation, manuals, 2 keys, 2 security remotes, factory security system, diamond-cut gauges, Larger touring windshield, air adjustable touring suspension, chrome trunk Touring rack and truck hinges, Extended reach driver highway pegs (these are the best!!), Dual Daymaker Reflector LED Headlamps, Fairing Lowers and so much more - it really has everything you need and is exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen!!! 1 Local owner with a flawless well serviced history. Purchased new and always serviced at Winnipeg Harley Davidson. The bike is new in all respects with only 18K very easy and well cared for kms. Fully equipped long distance tourer with all the power you will ever need and all the bling on the market. Really must be seen! Comes with a Clean, No accident 1 Local owner Certified car Fax history, a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a fresh battery, a fresh oil service and we have several extended unlimited km comprehensive warranty options to choose from. It is close to $40,000 to replace this bike today. READY FOR SALE NOW!! zero down, Very Low Payment financing available starting as low as only $164 B/W OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!!
