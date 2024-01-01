$14,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti Q50
2016 Infiniti Q50
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 342058
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0, auto, AWD. Q-50 series, fully loaded featuring leather seating, sunroof, navigation system, rear camera plus much, much, more ! Sharp looking car, clean and safetied with 170,000kms. Includes upgraded wheel and tire package. Financing avail. O.A.C. , powertrain warranty avail. $14,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
