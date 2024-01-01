Menu
<p>3.0, auto, AWD. Q-50 series, fully loaded featuring leather seating, sunroof, navigation system, rear camera plus much, much, more ! Sharp looking car, clean and safetied with 170,000kms. Includes upgraded wheel and tire package. Financing avail. O.A.C. , powertrain warranty avail. $14,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2016 Infiniti Q50

170,000 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti Q50

2016 Infiniti Q50

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1EV7AR3GM342058

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 342058
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

3.0, auto, AWD. Q-50 series, fully loaded featuring leather seating, sunroof, navigation system, rear camera plus much, much, more ! Sharp looking car, clean and safetied with 170,000kms. Includes upgraded wheel and tire package. Financing avail. O.A.C. , powertrain warranty avail. $14,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2016 Infiniti Q50