**Cash Price: $16,800. Finance Price: $16,300. (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every R/V! THIS 2016 Jay Flight 174BH is a full size 22FT Rear Bunk RV that sleeps 5 comfortably, is very well equipped, is extremely light weight and best of all is only *$75 Bi-weekly with nothing down!! You can have an RV and still have lots of money left over to actually vacation and camp with this full featured camper. This Jay Flight RV is a rear bunk, rear bath model offering full-sized features that's extremely lightweight and delivers lots of space without feeling cramped. Best of all, its made by Jayco, a long term trusted name in quality craftsmanship. It's in exceptionally clean condition in all respects and has a great layout with great options. Did we mention what a great price point this is for any budget starting at only *$75 Bi-weekly OAC!! You can have everything you need with this Jay Flight 174BH... Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities! It's VERY easy to pull at only 2930 lbs dry weight with a super lite 310 lb hitch weight! Easy 1/4 ton truck or even mid size SUV pullable, this RV allows you to go anywhere at almost any time. The dinette sits across from the kitchen which makes a great living area with plenty of room for entertaining without being on top of each other. This RV has a total sleep count of 5, the kitchen features a large sink with stainless steel fixture, Burner Range, microwave, Dual refrigerator and plenty of cabinet storage including several deep cabinets. At the back of this 22FT RV is the rear bunks and the full bath with tub. The washroom features a shower with tub, sky light, toilet, gas/electric water heater. Head to the front of this unit and there's a nice master bedroom area with a front looking window. This is a compact and Ultra Lightweight travel trailer that will Sleep 5 making it perfect for Vacationing and Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great small family layout. Move outside and there's a power awning with to cover you in those hot or rainy days and air conditioning for the hot summer nights! Set up is easy with the 4 corner levelers. There's great value with this RV, especially for that family that does not have or need a big truck to pull an RV. It's hard to image you can own it at this price and payment point. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioner's Office guidelines. This RV comes with a 1-owner local Manitoba Clean CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. *$75 BI-WEEKLY IS OAC WITH ZERO DOWN INCLUDING TAXES AND FEES, SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
