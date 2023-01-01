$38,800+ tax & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2016 Jayco Eagle
324BHTS 34FT 3 SLIDE BUNK HOUSE, HIGH END, EXTRAS!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$38,800
- Listing ID: 9607264
- Stock #: W6574
- VIN: 1UJBJ0BT8G1CY0089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour TAN WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $38,800. Finance Price:$37,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! MUST SEE! LIKE NEW! TRULY STUNNING 2016 JAYCO Eagle M-324 BHTS 34FT High End Triple Slides RV with Outdoor Kitchen/Entertainment area, Private Front Master Bedroom With Ensuite, Full Rear Bunk House With Separate door and a Gorgeous Island Kitchen! You must see this RV to believe it! This 2016 Jayco is a full sized Lite Wight RV that delivers lots of space without the weight, loaded with top of the line features Like Leather interior and Fiberglass exterior and it’s made by Jayco, a Top of the line name in the industry – It is absolutely Stunning and nicer than most residential homes! You can have it all with this M-324 BHTS...Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities Galore! Lightweight, it makes it easy to pull at only 8480 lbs and 1095lbs hitch weight!! This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in a residential home. This Travel Trailer Features Three Big slides - so there is plenty of room for entertaining and every day living!! Mid ship there is a Large kitchen with Island & Entertainment Center with a large flat screen TV and included AM/FM/CD/DVD Player & USB!. The Large Kitchen features a Oversized Double Kitchen Sink(with Cover), 3 Burner Range, oven, microwave, double door refrigerator and plenty of Overhead Cabinet Storage & a large Island with built in pantry. This Fully Appointed Kitchen will surely please the Chef in the Family. The Faux Leather dinette and Sleeper sofa both convert to additional beds for a total sleep count of 9, so being the whole family and all their friends as you have plenty of room!!. The rear bunk house is separated from the main living area and it really shines!! It is is large in size due to its slide out and has its own door. It is equipped with triple bunk beds/ Gaming chairs, wardrobes and an entertainment area with a TV. Heading to the Front of the Unit is a Large Private master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. This a great feature and the neo angle shower stall is just like home! This Spacious Front Master Bedroom is very secluded from the Living Area and features a Queen Bed with Overhead Storage, Dual Wardrobes with Dark tinted exterior windows for plenty of privacy. The washroom features a Neo angle Shower, sky light, Toilet, and Sink(6 Gal. Gas Water Heater). There are High Efficiency LED interior lights throughout the RV making it bright and cozy. Moving outside is a Very large power awning to cover you on those hot or rainy days and Air conditioning for the hot summer nights! There is lots of outdoor storage, an outdoor shower and best of all it has a a fully equipped Outdoor kitchen and entertainment area inducing a sink, a fridge, gas stove and an outside TV. This RV is easy to set up and is equipped with power front and rear leveling jacks and a power front hitch. Your set up is made easy with the LINC wireless remote control system that controls your slide rooms, awning and lighting at a touch of a button. Also, the RV is pre-wired for solar if you decide to go off grid. This RV is Perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot here or down south where it is warm - it has a great Family layout which includes a bunk house & loads of storage space. This is a very high end RV with High end finish and features would expect in a luxury home. 1st Class in all respects. The list of features and upgraded is to long to list - Must See - Absolutely still as new in all respects. A true must see - you will not be disappointed!! We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioner's Office guidelines. This RV comes with a 1-owner Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down and very low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit# 4365, Call now 1(888) 601-3023. Receive free on-site storage until Spring 2023 with the purchase of one of our RVs!! Great finance terms, Deferred payments until spring 2023 and low payments available OAC!!
