2016 Kia Soul

158,420 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

! w/Umber Package 2

2016 Kia Soul

! w/Umber Package 2

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

158,420KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7831701
  Stock #: 1970
  VIN: KNDJX3A58G7848866

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Stock # 1970
  Mileage 158,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera & Heated Leather plus this well above average condition Kia Soul also includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

