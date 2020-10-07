+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $24,800. Finance Price: $23,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!! 1-OWNER NISSAN CANADA LEASE RETURN, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, BEAUTIFUL COLOR, NEW GENERATION TOP OF THE LINE, 2016 NISSAN MURANO SL EDITION 3.5L V6 4X4, EXTRA SHARP !! - 3.5L 260hp V6 - CVT Auto transmission - Smart All Wheel Drive - Premium leather seating (Buckets/Console) - Power heated front seats - Memory driver's seat - Heated Steering wheel - Tilt and telescopic wheel - Huge Panoramic sunroof with power shade - Dual-zone auto climate - Nissan Connect touchscreen infotainment with Apps and Google Search - SXM for travel, weather, stock and fuel price info - Factory GPS navigation - Blind-spot warning - Premium Bose audio with Satellite, USB and AUX input - Bluetooth for media and phone input - Bird's Eye View camera system - Power lift gate - Proximity key-less entry and push button start - Factory Remote start - Sport alloy wheels on Continental A/S tires - Read below for more info... WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MURANO! GORGEOUS & ACCIDENT-FREE IN THE GUN METALLIC & CHROME 1-OWNER - LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED LEATHER AND SO MUCH MORE - it has all the right stuff! Gun Metallic and Chrome over black sport leather seating, New Generation 2016 NISSAN MURANO SL EDITION ALL WHEEL DRIVE. For moving yourself or the whole family around town, this Nissan Murano truly shines. There's lots of space but it drives as easily as a luxury sedan. Loaded with standard features and many extras including the 3.5 liter V6 engine that produces 260 HP while achieving great fuel economy matched to a smooth CVT automatic transmission and Nissan's Smart All Wheel Drive system. You get power, heated, leather seating, memory driver's seat, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof with power shade, factory navigation, tilt & telescopic wheel, Blind spot monitoring, Bird's eye view camera with object alert, dual-zone auto climate, side & curtain airbags, knee airbags, stability control, traction control, Nissan Connect touchscreen infotainment system with apps, SXM traffic, news and fuel price comparisons, premium Bose CD/MP3 audio with satellite, AUX and USB input, Bluetooth for phone and media input, power lift gate, dark tint windows, roof rack, fog lamps, home link, Nissan Key-less technology with proximity keys and push button start, steering wheel controls, rear spoiler, heated mirrors, HID headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lights, sporty multi-spoke alloy wheels on Continental tires and so much more. This SUV is extra sharp and extra clean in all respects with well cared for low kms - you really must see it to appreciate! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a certified Accident-free CARFAX history report, the Balance of the Nissan Canada Factory powertrain warranty and we have many unlimited KM and comprehensive warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1