Cash Price: $23,800. Finance Price: $22,800.







2016 DODGE RAM 1500 SXT EDITION CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI V8 4X4







$195 BI-WEEKLY IS WITH ZERO DOWN OAC.







- 5.7L HEMI V8 (395 hp and 410 lb-ft)



- 6 speed auto Transmission



- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case



- 6-passenger seating (Folding center console)



- Uconnect 5.0 touchscreen infotainment



- Bluetooth for phone and media input



- Satellite, USB, AUX



- Back up camera



- Folding heated mirrors



- Easy clean flooring



- Factory Tow package



- Brake controller



- Protection Group with skid plates



- Many options wheel packages to choose from as shown!



- Read below for more info...







ACCIDENT-FREE CLEAN WESTERN CANADIAN TRUCK! LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS - 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 CREW CAB SXT EDITION equipped with the 5.7 HEMI engine producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft matched to the 6-speed auto transmission and auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case and anti-spin rear axle . Very well-equipped including the 6 passenger seating (buckets with folding center console), steering wheel with audio & trip computer controls, Uconnect 5.0 touchscreen audio/media center with iPod control and Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, voice activated uConnect (Bluetooth) for phone and media, HID headlights, 120 Volt AC power outlet, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Rear heat/air vents, tech package, integrated driver information system, remote entry, fog lamps, tow package with heated mirrors, multi plug and tow option, factory brake controller, back up camera, easy clean flooring, chrome appearance package (chrome bumpers, grill and wheels), Protection Group with skid plates, tinted windows and an Optional NEW box liner is available. Stand out in the crowd by choosing the Optional NEW Chrome Eagle Alloy wheel and 275LT Hankook Dynapro A/T tire package that's available (as shown). Very well taken care of Western Canadian Hwy kms with Pride of ownership very evident - Really must be seen!!







Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification and a Clean, No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX history report PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. New MSRP was over $50,000 New (We have the Build Sheet!!) Selling at a small fraction of new. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

