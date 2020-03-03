Menu
2016 RAM 1500

ST

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 251,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747752
  • Stock #: 2080
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KTXGG148814
Exterior Colour
Midnight Blue Pearl (Blue)
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

Riteway Auto Sales. 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 with a 5.7 Hemi Automatic transmission air ,tilt, cruise power windows and locks and mirrors ,keyless entry ,brand new safety and CARFAX ,tires are like new runs and drive perfect 251000 highway kilometres $16995 ph 204-791-5466 or 104-831-6081 View at Headingley auto group 4251 portage ave headingley mb

Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Exterior
  • Goodyear Brand Tires
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Seating
  • Rear Folding Seat
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Trim
  • Black grille
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Tip Start
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Fixed rear window
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Storage Tray
  • Black Exterior Mirrors
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Black rear step bumper
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Rear cupholder
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
  • Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
  • Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 1440# Maximum Payload
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

