2016 RAM 2500

Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22980
- Mileage 199,700 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 L 6-cylinder diesel, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, bluetooth radio.Fibreglass walk in work shell, Ready for work, clean and safe with 199,700 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $27,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Motorland Enterprises
