**Cash Price: $65,800. Finance Price: $64,300. (SAVE $1,500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! LOW LOW KMS... AND FLAWLESS - A TRUE MUST SEE - LIKE NEW 2016 RAM 2500 CREW CAB LARAMIE EDITION 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH ALL FACTORY OPTIONS AND EXTRAS YOU WOULD WANT! FINISHED IN THE DESIREABLE AND RARE BLACK FOREST GREEN PEARL!! - 6.7L Cummins Diesel (370 hp & 800 lb-ft) - 6 Speed Automatic Transmission - Auto 4x4 with 2 Stage Transfer Case - Heated and Cooled Leather Seats - Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Rear Seats - Power 10-Way Drivers Seat / 6-Way Passenger Seat - 5 passenger seating (Buckets and full console) - 2-Way Power Sunroof - Uconnect 4C with 8.4" Touchscreen Infotainment System w/ 9 Speaker Alpine System w/ Sub - Multimedia Centre with AUX, USB and Satellite Radio - Apple Car Play and Android Auto Bluetooth Streaming Connectivity - Factory Touchscreen GPS Navigation - Integrated Bluetooth for Phone and Media Input - Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers - Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control - Auto High-Beam Headlight Control - Factory Remote Starter - PARK-SENSE Front and Rear Park Assist - REAR-VIEW Back-Up Camera w/ Addition High Mount Brake Light - HD MOPAR Chrome Running Boards - Factory Tow Package with Exhaust Brake - Factory Brake Controller - Max Tow Capacity (17,210 lbs) 3.42 Gear Ratio - Transfer Case Skid Plate - Chrome Heated Power Folding Side View Mirrors - Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Package w/ 220 Amp Alternator - Power Rear Sliding Window with Defrost - Chrome Appearance Pkg (Mirrors, Bodyside Moldings, Bumpers, Handles, Running Boards) - Tri-Fold Hard Top Tonneau Cover - Spray-In Box Liner with LED Box Lighting - 18" RAM Polished Aluminum Wheels on New Cooper Discovery AT3 TOW WHAT YOU WANT, WHEN YOU WANT, WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY AND CREW IN LUXURY, STYLE & GREAT LOOKS!! THIS VERY HARD TO FIND TRUCK, IN THIS CONFIGURATION, WITH LOW LOW KILOMETERS, IS EXACTLY WHAT YOU NEED. IT'S IN EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN CONDITION IN ALL RESPECTS. Beautiful and Loaded 2016 RAM 2500 CREW CAB LARAMIE 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL 4X4 - What a Great find and best of all, it's in immaculate shape. This truck is exceptionally clean and very sharp in all respects with pride of ownership clearly evident – TOUGH TO FIND A CLEANER ONE!! Ready for all your big work or recreational towing needs with all the Family or Crew in style. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an PERFECT CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of new cost to replace today of over $90,000! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
