2016 RAM 3500

*AISIN TRANNY* CUMMINS CREW 4X4 DUALLY, LOADED

2016 RAM 3500

*AISIN TRANNY* CUMMINS CREW 4X4 DUALLY, LOADED

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4465056
  • Stock #: DW5063
  • VIN: 3C63RRHL0GG122778
Exterior Colour
Charcoal
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
**Cash Price: $46,800. Finance Price: $45,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!



THE AISIN TRANSMISSION MAKES THIS 30,000 LB TOW CAPACITY A MUST! VERY CLEAN 2016 DODGE RAM 3500 CREW 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4 DUALLY, WHAT A GREAT FIND, LOADED WITH OPTIONS & WORK READY FOR ALL THE BIG JOBS!



- 6.7L Cummins Diesel DUALLY 4X4

- AISIN 6 Speed automatic,

- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case

- 385HP & A MASSIVE 900 LBS TORQUE

- Power seating (5 passenger seating with buckets/console)

- Integrated Bluetooth for phone

- Uconnect 8.4 touchscreen infotainment

- Multi Media Hub, AUX, USB and Bluetooth music input

- Power Heated seats and Heated steering wheel

- High-mount stop lamp with cargo camera

- Backup camera

- Front and Rear park assist

- Brake controller

- Factory Tow package with exhaust brake

- Spray in box liner available

- Alcoa Dually wheels with 6 Brand New tires

- Chrome Heavy Duty side steps

- Read below for more information



WHY PAY MORE FOR NEW?? WANT A TRUCK THAT CAN WORK HARD AND PLAY HARD? - THIS IS A VERY HARD TO FIND TRUCK WITH THE AISIN AUTO TRANSMISSION! AND, IN THIS CONDITION, WITH THESE OPTIONS, AND GREAT HISTORY - FLAWLESS 2016 DODGE RAM 3500 CREW CAB DUALLY 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL 4X4 - What a Great find and best of all it's like new!!! It is equipped with all the options you need including the 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL matched to the big AISIN 6-speed automatic transmission making this the 30,000 lb towing machine! This has auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case, transfer plate skid shield, heated power seating (5 passenger seating with center console), heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 touchscreen infotainment, multi media hub music with AUX, USB and satellite, backup camera, front and rear park assist, heated extendable side mirrors, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, integrated Bluetooth for phone and music, Factory navigation, dual zone auto climate control, remote entry and remote start, rear window defroster, power pedals, fog lights, HD tow package with factory brake controller, multi pin plug and tow option, exhaust break, factory 5th wheel prep package, auto lamps and dimming rear view mirror, chrome appearance package (including chrome bumpers grill, heavy duty side steps and more), Nice Tonneau cover, Spray in box liner, heavy duty mud flaps, OEM High polished Alcoa wheels with Brand new A/T tires all around and so much more! This truck is a exceptionally clean and very sharp Hwy Driven Western Canadian truck with well-serviced Kms and pride of ownership clearly evident - None nicer!! Ready for all your big work or recreational towing needs.



Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a CLEAN CARFAX Certified history report Plus we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new cost to replace today! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

