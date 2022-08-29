$62,800+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 3500
LIMITED EDITION DUALLY 6.7L CUMMINS, AISIN TRANNY
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 9085051
- Stock #: DW6404
- VIN: 3C63RRKL5GG234422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $62,800. Finance Price: $61,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C. Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! ABSOLUTLEY STUNNING & LIKE NEW TOP OF THE LINE TOW MONSTER - 2016 RAM 3500 LIMITED EDITION CREW CAB 6.7 CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4 DUALLY WITH THE AISIN TRANS - OVER 30,0000lb TOW CAPACITY, LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS & EXTRA CLEAN BEAUTIFUL BLACK TRUCK, PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP VERY EVIDENT WITH A PERFECT HISTORY - A TRUE MUST-SEE TOP OF THE LINE ONE OWNER GORGEOUS LIMITED!! - 6.7 CUMMINS DIESEL (385HP and MASSIVE 900FT LBS of Torque) - AISIN 6 Speed Automatic Transmission - Auto 4x4 with 2 Stage Transfer Case - 4.10 Axle ratio gives this truck 30,310lb towing capacity! - Dually set up - Heated and Cooled Black Saddle Limited Edition Leather Seats front seats - Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Rear Seats - Power 10-Way Drivers Seat / 6-Way Passenger Seat - Radio, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Pedals are on Memory Settings - 5 Passenger Seating (Buckets and full console) - 2-Way Power Sunroof - Uconnect 4C with 8.4" Touchscreen Infotainment System w/ 9 Speaker Alpine System w/ Sub - Multimedia Center with AUX, USB and Satellite Radio - Factory Touchscreen GPS Navigation System - Integrated Bluetooth for Phone and Media Input - Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers - Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control - Bifunctional Halogen Projection Headlights with Auto High-Beam control - Factory Remote Starter - PARK-SENSE Front and Rear Park Assist - REAR-VIEW Back-Up Camera - High Mount Rear Cargo Camera - Factory Tow Package with Factory Fifth Wheel and Goose neck prep kit - Factory Brake Controller - Transfer Case Skid Plate - HD Snow Plow Prep Kit - Dual Alternators - Heated Power Folding Side View Towing Mirrors - Heated with Power Sliding Rear Window - Husky Floor Liners front and back - Spray-In Box Liner - Alcoa Polished Aluminum Wheels on Newer Cooper Discovery AT3 LT Tires - Read below for even more info…. WOW - WHAT A TRUCK, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN BLACK AND CHROME 2016 RAM 3500 LIMITED EDITION DUALLY TOTALLY LOADED, WITH THE HARD-TO-FIND AISIN TRANS AND OF COURSE POWERED BY, THE FAMOUS, LONG-LASTING, BEST IN THE BUSINESS, CUMMINS WITH 385HP AND 900 FT-LBS OF TORQUE AND A INDUSTRY LEADING OVER 30,000LB TOW CAPACITY!!!! VERY HARD TO FIND TRUCK SET UP LIKE THIS, WITH LOW KMS AND EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN CONDITION IN ALL RESPECTS. Beautiful and Loaded, What A Sweet truck!! Equipped with everything you want and need in a work/play truck! Hook it to a big hauler or the horse hauler and head out across the country or out to the field this truck will haul anything you need to move and in totally class, style and comfort, on the Farm or in the city this truck will be at home and Look AMAZING doing it!! No matter what you throw at this Hauling machine just set the cruise control where you want and cruise through the hills and valleys in comfort and style with ease thanks to the 900 FT-LBS of Torque!! This truck is exceptionally clean and very sharp in all respects with pride of ownership is EASILY SEEN!! NONE NICER!! Ready for all your big work or recreational towing or just running around needs with all the Family or Crew in style. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, No Accident Car Fax history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of new cost to replace today of over $110,000!!!! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
