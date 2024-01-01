2017 Chevrolet Express

Menu
4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. Clean, safetied cargo van with 251,000kms. Includes cargo divider, rear shelving, lighting plus roof rack. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $19,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

251,000 KM

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Used
251,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFFXH1100944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 100944
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. Clean, safetied cargo van with 251,000kms. Includes cargo divider, rear shelving, lighting plus roof rack. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $19,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

