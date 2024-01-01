2017 Chevrolet Express

Menu
<p>15 pass. van, just in and ready for Summer travel ! LT trim level with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD. Clean and safetied with brand new tire and wheel package included ! Only 160,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $32,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprise. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

160,000 KM

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Used
160,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GAZGPFG1H1124325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 15
  • Stock # 124325
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

15 pass. van, just in and ready for Summer travel ! LT trim level with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD. Clean and safetied with brand new tire and wheel package included ! Only 160,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $32,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprise. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

