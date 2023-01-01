Menu
2017 Chevrolet Express

120,600 KM

Details Description Features

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2017 Chevrolet Express

2017 Chevrolet Express

2017 Chevrolet Express

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

120,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9742999
  • Stock #: 345218
  • VIN: 1GCWGAFF0H1345218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 345218
  • Mileage 120,600 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Very clean , low km.  van with open cargo area, ready to adapt to suit your business or a great starting point toward a camper conversion. Safetied with only 120,600kms. Financing avail. O.A.C.,powertrain warranty avail. $32,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

