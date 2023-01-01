$32,000+ tax & licensing
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Express
120,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9742999
- VIN: 1GCWGAFF0H1345218
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 120,600 KM
4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Very clean , low km. van with open cargo area, ready to adapt to suit your business or a great starting point toward a camper conversion. Safetied with only 120,600kms. Financing avail. O.A.C.,powertrain warranty avail. $32,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Transmission Overdrive Switch
