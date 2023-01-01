$30,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Z71, HTD/COOL LEATHER, SUNROOF SHARP/ CLEAN!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 10332231
- Stock #: GW6817
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC8HG487949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $30,800. Finance Price: $29,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
STILL LIKE NEW AND TRULY STUNNING TRI-COAT PEAR WHITE & CHROME EXTERIOR ON JET BLACK LEATHER, TOP OF LINE 2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTZ Z71 OFF ROAD 4X4 CREW CAB WITH THE 5.3L V8 & NEW 8-SPEED TRANSMISSION, LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT FACTORY OPTIONS! BEAUTIFUL& EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA TRUCK!!!
- PROVEN 5.3L V8 (Producing a Huge 355HP & 383 TQ)
- 8 Speed 'High-Tech' Automatic Transmission
- 3-Stage Auto 4X4 with AWD Feature
- 5-Passenger Heated and Cooled Premium Leather Seating (Sport Buckets and Full Console)
- Upgraded Double Stitched Leather
- Memory seating
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 2-Way Power Sunroof
- LED Projector Headlights with LED Signature Trim (LED Fog Lights)
- 8" MyLink Multi Function Infotainment System
- Upgraded Premium BOSE Audio System with AUX, USB and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for Phone and Media
- On Star Navigation
- Projection for apps, Apple Car Play and Android Auto
- 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot
- Wireless charging station
- Dual Auto Climate control
- Factory remote starter
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Back-Up Camera
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Power Folding Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signals (Auto Dimming)
- LTZ Chrome Appearance Package
- Color matched Bumpers, Mirrors, Handles, Sport Grill & More
- Z71 Off Road appearance and suspension Pkg
- Easy Step Rear Bumper
- Chrome Running Boards
- Tow Package
- Trailer Brake Controller
- Spray-In Box Liner and EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate with LED BOX Lights
- Power Rear Sliding Rear Window with Defrost
- 20" Chrome Wheels with Newer Goodyear Wrangler SRA All-Season Tires
- And so much more....
FLAWLESS AND STILL AS NEW, 1 OWNER LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA TRUCK THAT HAS BEEN EXCEPTIONALLY WELL CARED FOR!! STUNNING AND FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT FACTORY OPTIONS AND GREAT LOOKS, MAKING FOR A TRUE LUXURY TRUCK THAT LOOKS AMAZING!! NEW GENERATION TRI-COAT PEARL WHITE & CHROME 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 OFF RD 4X4 Crew Cab with the amazing and proven 5.3L V8 and new 'High-Tech' 8 speed automatic producing 355 HP and 383 ft/lbs of pulling torque matched with a 3-speed transfer case including AWD. This truck is LOADED!! Gorgeous truck in all respects with exceptionally clean Manitoba hwy kilometers!! Must See, pride of ownership very evident - none nicer at this price point!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Certified 1 Owner Manitoba CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
