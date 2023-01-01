2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$21,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 0 , 7 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10420608

10420608 Stock #: 232410

232410 VIN: 1GC1KUEG9HF232410

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 220,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.