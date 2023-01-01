Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

220,700 KM

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

220,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: 1GC1KUEG9HF232410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 220,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Just In !  2500HD long box, crew 4wd work truck. 6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise, pw.pl. along with seating for 6. Clean and safetied with newer tires. Former fleet unit with 220,700kms.  Truck shows well with interior in fair cond.  Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail.   Only $21,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

