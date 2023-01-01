$21,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 10420608
- Stock #: 232410
- VIN: 1GC1KUEG9HF232410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 220,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Just In ! 2500HD long box, crew 4wd work truck. 6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise, pw.pl. along with seating for 6. Clean and safetied with newer tires. Former fleet unit with 220,700kms. Truck shows well with interior in fair cond. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $21,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
