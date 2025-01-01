$25,800+ taxes & licensing
8-PASSENGER TOURING-L ONE OWNER ONLY 59,000KMS!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Cordovan Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W7852
- Mileage 59,974 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $25,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L One Owner | Only 59,000 km | Impeccably Maintained at selling Chrysler dealership | Very rare find!
Looking for the perfect family van that blends comfort, safety, and style? This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L is a rare find a one-owner, no-accident, and dealer-maintained vehicle with only 59,000 km on the odometer. Its been cared for meticulously since day one and it shows in every detail. This unit was traded in at our store in person by the original senior owners that loved and cared for this van since new, choosing to service it exclusively at the local Chrysler dealership since new!
Key Highlights:
Powerful & Efficient: 3.6L Pentastar V6 with 287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque.
9-speed automatic transmission
Luxurious Interior: Leather-faced seating with heated front seats and power drivers seat
Spacious Comfort: 8-passenger seating with second- and third-row Stow n Go, plus in-floor storage bins
Convenience Everywhere: Power sliding doors, power liftgate, remote start, and Keyless Enter n Go
Entertainment & Connectivity: Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM
Safety First: Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, ParkView Back-Up Camera, and Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
Premium Touches: Fog lamps, LED taillights, tri-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel
Additional Features:
Active noise cancellation for a quiet ride
Universal garage door opener
Tire pressure monitoring system
Capless fuel filler and advanced airbag protection throughout
DO NOT WAIT on this one!! This van isnt just another used vehicle its a carefully loved, dealership-serviced gem with VERY low mileage and zero accidents. It offers all the features families love in a Pacifica Touring-L, with the peace of mind that comes from knowing its been properly cared for since new. Dont miss out on this exceptional example of Chryslers award-winning family van! Ready for new adventures just add your family and go. Available now inquire today before its gone as this will not last long!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification, a Certified PERFECT, Clean, No Accident CARFAX History report showing every service! We have many extended warranty options available to choose from including unlimited KMS. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
