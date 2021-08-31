+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $35,800. Finance Price: $34,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! This 2017 CrossRoads Zinger ZR33BH is a 3 Slide Bunk House Model (with Slide) full sized 37 FT RV that delivers BIG RV SPACE without lots of weight. Best of all, its made by CrossRoads, a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship. It's in amazing condition in all respects and has great features. You can have it all with this RV... Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities! It even has a highly desirable Island Kitchen with slide to really open up the living and entertaining space. What's really nice is the 2 kitchens when you include the outdoor Mini kitchen ! This bunkhouse RV travel trailer will have you and your family camping in comfort with all the amenities of home and later into the season with the highly desired Polar package for cold weather RVing. Step inside and be greeted by a spacious home like atmosphere including triple slide-outs that really open up the space. The kitchen and living area are combined and features slides opposite one another. There is a center island with dual kitchen sinks for your convenience. The slide opposite the entry door features a Faux Leather tri-fold sofa with overhead storage and a booth dinette that is perfect for meal times and more. There is large pantry across the booth dinette and next to the kitchen slide. The kitchen slide features a refrigerator, counter space plus storage, and a 3-burner range for cooking. The rear bunkhouse will be a favorite for the kids, or the perfect space for extra guest to have a private retreat of their own. There is a Sofa/Sleeper slide with flip bunk above on one side, and a 32" x 74" bunk above a wardrobe opposite with entertainment center. Moving back toward the front you will pass a complete bath including an angled shower, toilet and sink. Just beyond the bath is a front bedroom featuring a queen bed with wardrobes on both sides, with lots of storage. There is a pass-thru storage compartment in the front for all of your exterior camping gear. There is also an exterior kitchen that includes a mini refrigerator, sink, storage space, room for a burner or microwave and more! This Zinger RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in all CrossRoads RV's. It's a travel trailer that features a large dinette and sofa slide. Both the sofa and dinette convert to double beds (you can sleep up to 10 comfortably!!). Across from there is large kitchen with large island with storage. You'll enjoy all the amenities of home including a three burner range with oven, hood with fan, built in microwave and dual refrigerator/freezer combo. There's a full floor to ceiling pantry so go ahead and load it up! You can bring all the food and supplies you want. What you'll really appreciate is the great counter and prep space. This isn't a cramped RV kitchen that's for sure! On the other side opposite the kitchen, is an entertainment pantry with room for a flat screen TV plus AM/FM/CD/DVD Player with AUX/USB and indoor/outdoor speakers! There are plenty of cabinets included so bring all your favorite movies and music. At the front of the RV is the large master bedroom with with a queen size bed. You get wardrobe, nightstands and overhead cabinets. Nice part of this bedroom is the private entrance to the bathroom. It's like having an ensuite in your RV. This washroom features a large corner shower, sky light, toilet, sink with vanity and medicine cabinet plus a 6 gallon gas water heater. Head back to the rear of RV and you'll find a uniquely laid out Rear Bunk Room with Slide. There is a sleeper Sofa slide with 32" x 74" flip bunk above on one side, and a 32" x 74" bunk above a wardrobe opposite with entertainment center. The bunk room is so big and roomy with the slide you can even close the door. Trust us, you'll learn to appreciate this more than anything! Move outside and there's additional storage, an outdoor shower and most importantly an outdoor kitchen. There's a huge Brand New 18' power awning to protect you on those hot or rainy days and air conditioning for those steamy summer nights! Remember, you can even stay away longer into the season with the extended weather/Polar Package. This RV is equipped with a very long list of premium features that is exclusive to only high end RV units and it truly shows. This is a Must See RV and Layout. This travel trailer will sleep 10 making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout for a large group or large family in mind. Sometimes a large family can mean a tighter budget so this is the model for you! We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a clean, 1 owner certified CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!! Receive free on-site storage until Spring 2022 with the purchase of one of our RVs. Please call for more information.
