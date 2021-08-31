2017 Dodge Ram 2500

+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $45,800. Finance Price: $44,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! FLAWLESS CONDITION, 1 OWNER PERFECT WELL SERVICED HISTORY - SHARP & LOADED 2017 RAM 2500 LARAMIE SPORT BLACKOUT EDITION CREW CAB WITH HARD TO FIND & SOUGHT AFTER 6.4L HEMI WITH MDS 4X4 - TRULY LOADED, FLAWLESS WESTERN CANADIAN TRUCK, PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP IS EVIDENT - A TRUE MUST SEE, STUNNING AND WITH AN AMAZING CHRYSLER DEALERSHIP SERVICE HISTORY! - 6.4L Hemi V8 with Fuel Saver MDS (410HP & 429 Torque) - 6 Speed Automatic Transmission - Auto 4x4 with 2 Stage Transfer Case - Heated and Cooled Leather Sport Seats - Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Rear Seats - Power 10-Way Drivers Seat / 6-Way Passenger Seat - Radio, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Pedals are on Memory Settings - 5 Passenger Sport Seating (Buckets and full console) - Uconnect 4C with 8.4" Touchscreen Infotainment System w/ 9 Speaker Alpine System w/ Sub - Multimedia Center with AUX, USB and Satellite Radio - Factory Touchscreen GPS Navigation System - Integrated Bluetooth for Phone and Media Input - Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers - Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control - Bi-functional Halogen projection headlights with Auto High-Beam control - Factory Remote Starter - PARK-SENSE Front and Rear Park Assist - REAR-VIEW Back-Up Camera - Factory Black out Sport package - Blackout Badging and Grill Package - HD Black Tube Cab Rocker Protectors with Side Steps - Factory Tow Package - Factory Brake Controller - HD Mud flaps - Transfer Case Skid Plate - Factory Tow Package - Black Heated Power Folding Side View Towing Mirrors - Power Rear Sliding Window - Spray-In Box Liner - Factory 20” black Wheels wrapped in Big and Meaty 33 x12.50 MT tires! -Read Below for yet more information.... WHAT A GREAT LOOKING SPORT/LUXURY TRUCK!! CRUISE AROUND TOWN OR ON THE HIGHWAY IN LUXURY AND AMAZING GOOD LOOKS and TOW WHAT YOU WANT, WHEN YOU WANT, WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY or CREW IN AN AMAZING LOOKING AND DRIVING RAM!! THIS VERY HARD TO FIND TRUCK, IN THIS CONFIGURATION, WITH AN AMAZING DETAILED SERVICE HISTORY-AT A RAM STORE!! IT'S IN EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN CONDITION IN ALL RESPECTS. Beautiful and Loaded 2017 RAM 2500 SPORT LARAMIE with the BLACKOUT PACKAGE AND THE HARD TO FIND 6.4 HEMI WITH MDS 4X4 CREW CAB – What a Sweet truck!! Loaded with everything you want and need and looks amazing in Triple Black with the Blackout trim package! The factory Black 20” wheels Wrapped in nice meaty 12.50 x 33” Tires completes the look and stance of this amazing truck!! What a great find with the hard to find 6.4 HEMI with MDS!!! This truck is exceptionally clean and very sharp in all respects with pride of ownership is EASILY SEEN!! TOUGH TO FIND A CLEANER ONE!! Ready for all your big work or recreational towing or just running around needs with all the Family or Crew in style. This one Owner Western Canadian Truck has an amazing service history right at a Ram Store, you won’t find better!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an Clean ACCIDENT FREE, 1 owner WESTERN CANADIAN CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of new cost to replace today!! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
