$49,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-350
FX4 PREMIUM 6.7L DIESEL 4X4, LOADED & VERY CLEAN!
2017 Ford F-350
FX4 PREMIUM 6.7L DIESEL 4X4, LOADED & VERY CLEAN!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW6990
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $49,800. Finance Price: $48,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY WELL CARED FOR AND VERY WELL EQUIPPED HEAVY DUTY 2017 Ford F-350 CREW CAB FX4 PREMIUM PACKAGE 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL 4X4 WITH 8FT BOX (LONG BOX), VERY WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR!! READY TO GO, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN WESTERN CANADIAN HWY DRIVEN TRUCK! THIS IS A WORK AND/OR PLAY READY NEW GENERATION 2021 FORD F-350 FX4 PREMIUM WITH ALL THE RIGHT LUXURY OPTIONS FOR THE RIGHT PRICE!!
- 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL (440hp / 925 lb-ft tq)
- 6-Speed automatic transmission
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Electronic locking axle
- Power 5 passenger seating (Sport bucket with Full center console)
- Heated Front seats
- Power Pedals
- Big Screen SYNC 3 Multi Media Infotainment
- Premium Multimedia audio system with AUX, USB, CD, and Satellite
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera
- Rear Park Assist Sensors
- Remote & Keyless Entry door pad
- Remote Starter
- Full Auxiliary overhead switch cluster
- Full HD factory tow package
- Factory Brake controller
- Engine Exhaust brake
- Folding & extending tow mirrors
- Full XLT Premium Chrome Appearance package (Grill, bumpers, handles mirrors and more)
- Fog Lights / Tow hooks
- Factory FX4 Off Road 4x4 Appearance and suspension Package
- HD Chrome Side Steps
- HD Mudflaps
- Cab & Body Clearance lamps
- New Box liner Available (As shown pre-installed for Extra $$)
- Factory Premium Aluminum Alloy wheels on Near New Toyo HD tires
- Read below for more info...
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN NEW GENERATION 2017 FORD F-350 SUPER DUTY FX4 OFF ROAD PREMIUM PKG 4X4 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL THAT'S THE RIGHT TRUCK WITH THE RIGHT OPTIONS! READY TO WORK FOR YOUR CREW OR FAMILY. THESE SUPER DUTY'S ARE EXTRA TOUGH, AND THIS ONE IS EXTRA CLEAN & EXTRA SHARP AND READY TO GO. You will not be disappointed! It is loaded with all the right options including the STRONG Work and Tow ready 6.7L POWERSTROKE TURBO DIESEL engine producing a MASSIVE 440 HP and HUGE 925 lbs of pulling torque. Ford fully replaced the chassis in the new Super Duty for the first time since the truck was introduced in 1999. This truck comes complete with the FX4 Off Road 4x4 Premium package, auto 2 stage 4x4, power & Heated 5-passenger (Sport Bucket seats with full size center console), Ford SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth for phone and media connectivity, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, with CD, AUX, USB and satellite input, backup camera, full factory High Capacity tow package with brake controller, extendable & folding heated tow mirrors & engine exhaust brake, remote & Keyless entry, tow hooks, fog lights, HD mudflaps, Available Box liner for Extra $$, Factory Premium Aluminum Alloy wheels on on Near New Toyo HD tires and so much more. Very Well cared for Western Canadian Accident free highway driven truck with a great Fleet serviced history! Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX history and we have many comprehensive and unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Huge savings over New price. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023