$34,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-350
XLT PREMIUM 4X4, FLAT DECK, LOW KMS READY TO WORK!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7427
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $34,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
WELL EQUIPPED, CLEAN LOWER KM DECK TRUCK ALREADY DECKED OUT! WORK READY NEW GENERATION 2017 FORD F-350 HEAVY DUTY CREW CAB 6.2L V8 FLAT DECK 4X4!
ATTENTION ALL SERVICE/TRADES /CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES/COOP'S/AG SERVICES AND RM'S! READY TO GO, VERY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR LOW KMS, WELL EQUIPPED HD FLAT DECK TRUCK - NEW GENERATION 2017 FORD F-350 XLT PREMIUM HEAVY DUTY CREW CAB 6.2L V8 FLAT DECK 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND READY TO GO FOR YOUR ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS!! HD DECK TRUCK ALREADY DECKED OUT AND STILL LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT! THIS IS A VERY WELL EQUIPPED, EXCELLENT AND VERY VERSATILE MULTI-USE TRUCK!
- 6.2L TRITON V8 (385 hp and 430 lb-ft)
- 2 Stage Auto shift on the fly 4x4
- Locking rear differential
- 6 Speed automatic
- Crew Cab
- Power 6 passenger seating with folding center console
- Easy clean flooring
- Premium Audio AM/FM with AUX & USB input
- SYNC for Bluetooth phone and media connectivity
- Full Power Group
- Power Pedals
- Remote and Keyless Entry
- HD tow package with front and rear tow hooks
- Ventures MFG flat-deck with headboard, removable sides and stake pockets
- Corner post strobe with warning flag
- Traffic Master LED light bar and controller
- AUX switches
- XLT Premium Pkg with Chrome appearance package
- HD running boards
- Fog Lights / Tow Hooks
- Sport Alloy wheels with Meaty Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Work Grade tires
- Read below for more info
WHAT A GREAT VALUE! THIS FLAT DECK IS READY FOR ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS. SAVE BIG OVER NEW COST PLUS THE FLAT DECK UPGRADES WITH THIS HARD TO FIND CREW CAB 4X4. This 2017 Ford F-350 is great for all your HD work needs plus you can carry the whole crew with you. Just the right amount of options make this the right truck including the 6.2L TRITON V8 producing an impressive 385hp and a Big 430 lb-ft of pulling torque matched to a 6 speed automatic transmission and 2 STAGE 4x4 with locking rear differential. Standard options include air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, digital instrument cluster, remote entry, upgraded SYNC audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB and Satellite input, Bluetooth for phone and media, transfer case skid plates, HD tow package plus so much more! The Flat Deck is designed by Ventures Manufacturing and includes a headboard, stake pockets, tie down supports, safety globe and tall workplace flag making it ready for highway, landscaping or just about any construction project you can think of. This is a work ready truck that's riding on 18" Sport Alloy wheels with Meaty Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Work Grade tires. This truck is VERY CLEAN with Low Low K's!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an Clean accident-free Local Manitoba/Western Canadian CARFAX history and we have many unlimited KM power-train warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of New MRSP plus the cost of the Flat Deck upgrades. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
