<p>6.2,auto,crew,4x4. Well equipped XLT model featuring seating for 6, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl., stereo, plus rear view camera. Clean, safetied, Winter ready work truck showing 219,700kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only  $23,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2017 Ford F-350

219,700 KM

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-350

XLT

12037873

2017 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FT8W3B66HEB12854

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 219,700 KM

6.2,auto,crew,4x4. Well equipped XLT model featuring seating for 6, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl., stereo, plus rear view camera. Clean, safetied, Winter ready work truck showing 219,700kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only  $23,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-XXXX

204-895-7442

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2017 Ford F-350