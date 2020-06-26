+ taxes & licensing
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
**Cash Price: $52,800. Finance Price: $51,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) PLUS PST & GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! READY FOR ALL YOUR BIG WORK NEEDS - STILL AS NEW & LOADED NEW GENERATION "BEST IN CLASS" 2017 FORD F-550 HEAVY DUTY CREW CAB 6.7L POWER-STROKE DIESEL 12 FT FLAT DECK DUALLY WITH 2 STAGE 4X4!! - 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel V-8 (330 HP AND 750 lb-ft pulling Torque) - 6 Speed automatic - 2 stage shift on the fly 4x4 - Best in Class: 40,000 lbs. max GCWR, 31,800 lbs. max. towing capacity, 12,730 lbs. max. payload capacity - Crew Cab 6 passenger seating (Power Drivers Seat) - SYNC hands-free connectivity - Upgraded audio with AUX, USB and Satellite input - Bluetooth phone and music connectivity - Easy clean flooring - HD tow package with factory brake controller - Power folding and power extendable tow mirrors - Multiple Auxiliary switches - 12 x 8FT Venture Industries HD Flat Deck with Gooseneck mount plate - Full width Headache rack with Top load Tire Carrier (to keep it clean & out of the way) - Chrome Pacific Dually wheels on strong 19.5" A/T tires - Read below for more info... STILL AS NEW, LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES & SELLING AT A FRACTION OF NEW COST!! FOR ALL YOUR BIG WORK NEEDS, THIS IS A GREAT FLAT DECK 4X4 DUALLY WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW AND ROOM FOR ALL YOUR CREW! THIS UPDATED 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL IS A RARE FIND AND READY FOR ALL YOUR BIG HD WORK NEEDS! New Generation 2017 Ford F-550 Heavy Duty Crew Cab Dually with the 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel and 2 stage 4x4. This custom HD Deck was designed and installed by Ventures Industries. One of the best for quality and heavy duty capacity. This is a loaded XLT model with just the right amount of options making this the right truck including the upgraded and updated 6.7L Powerstroke diesel producing a BIG 330 HP AND 750 lb-ft pulling Torque matched to a 6 speed automatic transmission and auto 2 stage 4x4. Standard options include air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, power drivers seat (6 pass seating), premium audio with AUX, dual USB and Satellite input, SYNC connectivity with Bluetooth for phone and media, remote entry, HD tow package with factory brake controller, Auxiliary switches, Chrome Pacific Dually wheels on strong 19.5" HD tires, tow package, gooseneck plate and so much more! This High End Heavy Duty Professionally installed Ventures Industries 12ft x 8ft flat deck includes tie-downs, HD tow hitch with 7 pin connection, multi-point tow hook accessibility, Full width Headache rack with Top load Tire Carrier (to keep it clean & out of the way) and lots more. This is a well cared for Western Canadian diesel deck truck in amazing condition and is the perfect work truck for all /or any trades people alike. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean Western Canadian CARFAX history report, the balance of the FORD Canada diesel warranty remaining PLUS we have many unlimited KM full power-train warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of New MRSP to build this truck today with the cost of the upgrades. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
