**Cash Price: $37,800. Finance Price: $36,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! FLAWLESS TRIPLE BLACK 2017 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE WITH BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE & SHAKKER SOUND - VERY SHARP & LIKE NEW!! - Performance Coyote 5.0L 435HP V8 - 6 Speed paddle shift automatic - Ford Premium Edition Package with all options - Heated and cooled leather seating - SYNC 3 touchscreen voice activated system - Factory GPS navigation - Blind spot monitoring - Dual zone auto climate control - Upgraded SHAKER audio with CD, Satellite, AUX and USB - 12 Speaker sound system including sub - Bluetooth phone and audio input - MYKEY and MYFORD Touch - Proximity key with push button start - Backup camera - Remote start - HID headlight and LED tail lights - Ambient interior lighting - Full Factory Black Appearance Package including badging - Custom 19" Black OEM GT Sport wheels, Grill and more - ONLY 16K Flawless Well cared for Western Km's with flawless history - Read below for more info... YOU CAN RIDE A PONY OR YOU CAN DRIVE A MUSTANG!! FLAWLESS AND VERY SHARP ARE THE ONLY WORDS YOU CAN USE TO DESCRIBE THIS FULLY EQUIPPED BEAUTY!! REDESIGNED IN 2015, THIS 2017 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM/SPORT is finished in Shadow Black with Black top on Ebony Leather riding on Big 19" Low Profile Black alloys is a real head turner! TRULY STUNNING AND IN IMMACULATE CONDITION! You get the Performance Coyote 5.0L V8 producing 435HP that's matched to the exhilarating paddle shift 6 speed automatic transmission with dual exhaust (truly Sounds Amazing!!)! The Mustang GT Premiums is a step up from other GT's adding double stitched leather seating, ambient lighting and so much more. Additional options include factory navigation, heated and cooled leather seating with memory function, adjustable steering input, dual zone auto climate control, SYNC 3 voice activated system, upgraded SHAKER audio with CD, satellite, AUX, USB input, 12 speaker sound system with SUB, Bluetooth connectivity for phone and music, back up camera, 19" Pony Black Sport Alloys, Grill, intelligent key access and so much more including the factory Black Appearance Package including bagding, door handles, trim, wheels and more. This is a 0 to 60MPH 4.5 second car straight out of the box with no turbos or supercharger. Capable of a Standing ¼-mile: 13.0 sec @ 113 mph and Top speed (governor limited) of 164 mph!! This is a true American muscle car with a great look, in the best color and with a CLEAN flawless well serviced Western Canadian history. Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification, A Clean No Accident 1 owner Western CanadianCarFax history report, the balance of the Ford Factory warranty remaining plus we have up to 10 year comprehensive extended warranty options available to protect your investment. What a Great find. Was close to $60,000 New. (We have the build Summary form Ford Canada). Don't miss out! (Huge Value!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Please call 204-896-7001 for more information. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
