2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

152,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Westview Auto Sales

204-888-2983

Location

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

204-888-2983

152,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5797617
  • VIN: 1FM5K8AR7HGB66509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (White)
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black (9W)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3 to choose from kms starting at 152,000 $ 14995. Former rcmp unit
At Westview Auto Sales we are family owned and operated since 1977 and we are here to serve you. We are proud to be a A + member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau. No trade in required BUT THEY ARE ALWAYS WELCOME. All our vehicles come with new Manitoba safeties and have full vehicle history reports. WARRANTY AND FINANCING ARE AVAILABLE. We have vehicles starting at $2995. Come visit us today at 5464 PORTAGE Ave. HEADINGLEY MB only 5 minutes west of the Perimeter hwy. We are open Monday- Friday 9 am to 6 pm SATURDAY 9 AM to 3pm after hours and on Sundays By appointment only

Vehicle Features

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
HD 220 Amp Alternator
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
3.65 Axle Ratio
Passenger Knee Airbag
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Police/Fire
Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Radio w/Speed Compensated Volume Control
GVWR: 2,858 kgs (6,300 lbs)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Tires: P245/55R18 AS BSW
Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

