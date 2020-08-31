2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Vehicle Features

Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Locking glove box Black door handles Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Redundant Digital Speedometer Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 71 L Fuel Tank Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer HD 220 Amp Alternator Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags 3.65 Axle Ratio Passenger Knee Airbag 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Police/Fire Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Passenger Seat Radio w/Speed Compensated Volume Control GVWR: 2,858 kgs (6,300 lbs) Urethane Gear Shifter Material Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Tires: P245/55R18 AS BSW Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps

