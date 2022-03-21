$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westview Auto Sales
204-888-2983
2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
Police
Location
Westview Auto Sales
5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2
204-888-2983
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
243,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8708762
- VIN: 1FAHP2MK3HG114086
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 243,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westview Auto Sales
Westview Auto Sales
5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2