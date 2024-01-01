2017 Ford Transit

Menu
<p>3.7,auto, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. mirrors, CD stereo, blue tooth plus rear view camera. A great start toward your camper conversion or an excellent delivery unit!  Mid roof model with sliding side door. Clean and safetied with 268,400kms. Financing avail. O.A.C, powertrain warranty avail. Only $20,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

268,400 KM

$20,000

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$20,000

268,400KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYR2CM1HKA12905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 268,400 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7,auto, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. mirrors, CD stereo, blue tooth plus rear view camera. A great start toward your camper conversion or an excellent delivery unit!  Mid roof model with sliding side door. Clean and safetied with 268,400kms. Financing avail. O.A.C, powertrain warranty avail. Only $20,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2017 Ford Transit