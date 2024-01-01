$20,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 268,400 KM
Vehicle Description
3.7,auto, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. mirrors, CD stereo, blue tooth plus rear view camera. A great start toward your camper conversion or an excellent delivery unit! Mid roof model with sliding side door. Clean and safetied with 268,400kms. Financing avail. O.A.C, powertrain warranty avail. Only $20,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
