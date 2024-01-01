Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>3.7,auto. work ready cargo van. Well equipped, inc. air, tilt, cruise, pw. pl. CD stereo plus rear view camera.  Rear cargo area offers sliding side door,  plenty of shelving, interior lighting, divider, with roof mounted ladder rack. Clean, and safetied with only 135,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $31,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2017 Ford Transit

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1728678826
  2. 1728678844
  3. 1728678863
  4. 1728678881
  5. 1728678900
  6. 1728678905
  7. 1728678910
  8. 1728678915
  9. 1728678920
  10. 1728678925
  11. 1728678930
Contact Seller

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYR1YM3HKB44518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7,auto. work ready cargo van. Well equipped, inc. air, tilt, cruise, pw. pl. CD stereo plus rear view camera.  Rear cargo area offers sliding side door,  plenty of shelving, interior lighting, divider, with roof mounted ladder rack. Clean, and safetied with only 135,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $31,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2014 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Headingley, MB
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 340,000 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Headingley, MB
2020 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 184,000 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Express for sale in Headingley, MB
2013 Chevrolet Express 127,000 KM $22,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit