4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Work ready cargo equipped with divider. Clean and safetied with 189,000kms. An ideal delivery unit or a great start toward your  camper conversion. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $20,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

12037882

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFF3H1209603

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Work ready cargo equipped with divider. Clean and safetied with 189,000kms. An ideal delivery unit or a great start toward your  camper conversion. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $20,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-XXXX

204-895-7442

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van