2017 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

$23,800 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7991136

7991136 Stock #: W6154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour VIVID BLACK/CHROME

Body Style Touring

Stock # W6154

Mileage 46,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.