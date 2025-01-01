$29,800+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Odyssey
LOW KMS, LOCAL MB TRADE, VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W7723
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $29,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
VERY HARD TO FIND, GREAT PRICE POINT & LOW KMS, LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE AND FULLY LOADED! WHAT A GREAT FIND, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY SHARP & FULLY LOADED 2017 HONDA ODYSSEY EX, LOADED, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, HONDA SAFETY AND SO MUCH MORE WITH GREAT LOOKS, SUPERB COMFORT AND HONDA RELIABILITY!
- 3.5-litre, 24-valve, SOHC, i-VTEC® V6 248HP and 250 ft lbs of torque
- 6-Speed Auto Transmission w/grade logic control
- Power Heated Bucket seating with full 8 Passenger seating
- Full Stow and Go seating (mid and rear seats)
- Dual Power sliding side doors
- Power and Handsfree rear Hatch
- Premium Multi Media Audio System
- Sirius Satellite radio, Bluetooth audio connect
- Bluetooth Handsfree Phone
- Rear Entertainment center/ DVD
- Rear Audio
- Full tri-zone auto climate control with rear heat/air
- Brake Assist
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system3
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system3
- Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA®) with Traction Control
- Keyless entry and push button start
- Chrome appearance package
- Dark Privacy glass
- Projector Headlamps
- Roof Racks
- 17-inch Sport Alloys on Newer A/S tires
- and more....
SUPER HARD TO FIND WITH LOW KMS, LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE WITH LOW WELL CARED FOR KMS - 2017 HONDA ODYSSEY EX, Flawless and clean inside and out! Loaded with all factory options! Very clean unit and Pride of ownership very evident, what a Great find! Stunning, must be seen - in like new condition!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba safety certification, a certified Manitoba Carfax history report, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. Vie at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
