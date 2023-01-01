2017 KTM 1090 Adventure R Dual Purpose LOTS OF $$ SPENT ON EXTRAS / BETTER THAN NEW!!

2017 KTM 1090 Adventure R Dual Purpose LOTS OF $$ SPENT ON EXTRAS / BETTER THAN NEW!!

$14,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9742390

9742390 Stock #: W6666

W6666 VIN: VBKV49406HM967157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE/ORANGE

Mileage 14,900 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tachometer Exterior Driving Lights Headlights Powertrain Engine Plate Protection Additional Features speedometer Skid plate Aftermarket Exhaust Electric Fuel Guage Electric Starter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.