2017 KTM 1090 Adventure R Dual Purpose
LOTS OF $$ SPENT ON EXTRAS / BETTER THAN NEW!!
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE/ORANGE
- Mileage 14,900 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $14,800. Finance Price: $14,300 (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every motorcycle!**
ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS & BETTER THAN NEW WITH ONLY 14K KMS! AND LOTS OF GREAT TOP OF THE LINE EXTRA EQUIPMENT ALREADY ADDED! HARD TO FIND, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN LOW KM KTM ADVENTURE 1090R!! BEST IN CLASS AND LIGHTEST IN CLASS THESE KTM’S ARE SUPER RARE TO SEE FOR SALE! THIS BIKE IS LOADED WITH FACTORY FEATURES AND LOTS OF ADDED OPTIONS AND IS READY FOR YOUR NEW ADVENTURE! Whether you want to ride to work every day, and then to the cottage the long way around, or on an Alaskan adventure this is the bike for you! Lightest bike in class with great power and smooth riding! The KTM 1090 Adventure R was intended to be the weapon of choice for adventure touring riders who like to take the road less travelled. Especially when it’s more of a trail, or path and all your buddies try to talk you out of it. There has been No expense spared in dressing this bike up with the right equipment - many thousands of $$ in extras have been spent on All the Top of the line equipment including:
-Pro Sport & KTM 3 piece hard removable travel cases
-Upgraded 2 piece KTM Pro Part seat
-Aftermarket Delkevic Stainless steel performance Exhaust
-Upgraded Taller Performance windshield
-Upgraded Shinko Trail Master tires (front & rear)
-Upgraded GIVI engine Case guard
-Tank guard
-LED Headlamps
-Upgraded KTM FZ Handle Bars
-Oxford Heated hand Grips with Intelligent Heat controller
-So much more!
What a fun bike to ride! 125HP smooth shifting transmission this bike will get you down the highway at full speed no problem and get you into the back-country wherever a dirt bike will go! Take it camping with the Thousands in extra Luggage that is quickly removable or ride it stripped down in the pits you can do it all on this 1090R Adventure KTM, a proven name in dirt bike racing and Adventure traveling around the Globe!! It is equipped with lots of factory riding features including 125 horsepower fuel-injected LC-8 V-Twin with ride-by-wire throttle, a slipper clutch and chrome-molly steel trellis frame, fully adjustable WP suspension, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, the Keihin engine management system, an electronics package that includes ABS with an off-road specific mode, Four-Mode Traction Control (MTC) and Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC). Combine these rider assist systems with an adjustable bars, pegs and windscreen and you have a bike that is both all day comfortable and OHV capable. You can own one of the most Iconic Adventure bikes on the market and save thousands doing it! 1 owner, Local Manitoba trade, exceptionally well cared for with all the right upgrades already completed! this bike is absolutely like new in all respects with low low local rural Manitoba hwy kms.
Comes with a a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a Clean, No Accident local Manitoba Certified Carfax history and we have many unlimited KM comprehensive extended warranty options to choose from. READY FOR SALE NOW!! Huge value, Very Low Payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Receive free Heated storage until Spring 2023 with any Motorcycle Purchase!!
