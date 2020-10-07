+ taxes & licensing
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
**Cash Price: $42,800. Finance Price: $41,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees THE REAL DEAL POWER WAGON - GREAT LOOKS, IMPRESSIVE OPTIONS AND METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY! LOADED 2017 RAM 2500 POWER WAGON 6.4L HEMI 4X4, LOADED WITH OPTIONS. - 6.4L HEMI V8 (produces 410 hp and a whopping 429lb-ft of torque) - 6 Speed automatic - Shift-on-the-fly 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case - Tru-Lock electronic front and rear locking axles - Front disconnecting sway bar control - Custom Katskin heated leather seats (Sport Buckets) - Heated steering wheel - 10 Way power driver's seat with 6- passenger seating - 8.4" Uconnect voice activated system - Bluetooth phone and audio - GPS factory navigation - Amplified 9 speaker AUX, USB and Satellite audio with sub-woofer - Factory remote start - Factory winch with controller - Center high-mount stop lamp with cargo/trailering camera - Factory Tow package - Front and rear park sensors - Spray in box liner - Factory Power Wagon appearance package - Many optional tire and rim packages to choose from, as shown - Read below for more info... VERY HARD TO FIND LIKE THIS EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND WELL-MAINTAINED REAL DEAL POWER WAGON 6.4L HEMI 4X4! 1-OWNER, WELL CARED FOR 2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab 4x4. This is one sharp truck!! It shows like New and is extra sharp with well cared for Western Canadian kms. The 6.4L Hemi V8 produces 410 hp and a whopping 429lb-ft of torque and is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission with shift-on-the-fly 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case and Tru-Lok front and rear axle control, electronic sway bar disconnect, hill decent control, HD shock absorbers, transfer case and fuel tank skid plate shield with tow hooks, factory installed front power winch with remote control. Additional features include air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Rear heat/air vents, power sliding rear window, power pedals, 10 way power seat (6 passenger seating with large center console), upgraded KATSKIN heated leather seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch Power Wagon in-cluster display, power folding and heated mirrors with signals and courtesy lamps, rear view auto dim mirror w/microphone, voice-activated 8.4" touchscreen uConnect infotainment with factory GPS navigation and Bluetooth, upgraded 9 speaker amplified audio system with satellite, AUX and USB input plus subwoofer, Tow package with extendable mirrors w/supplemental signals and courtesy lamps, universal garage door opener, overhead console, fog lamps, spray in box liner, heated steering wheel with audio controls, remote entry, factory remote starter, mud flaps, tow package with factory brake controller and Multi plug and tow option, front and rear par assist, high-mount stop lamp with cargo/trailering camera, rear defroster, upgraded 220 amp alternator, tinted windows, Full factory Power Wagon appearance package and so much more. Looks even better with the Optional NEW 20" PANTHER OFF ROAD wheel and BIG R/T tire package that's available for additional cost (as shown). Gorgeous truck for work or pleasure with all the family or work crew in style. Yes, this is a factory loaded original POWER WAGON with amazing looks and nice extras!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an accident-free and well serviced, 1-owner Western Canadian CarFax history PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. MUST BE SEEN!! Selling at a fraction of new MRSP of close to $70,000 (we have the build sheet). ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
