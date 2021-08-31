Menu
2017 RAM 2500

127,000 KM

Details Description

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

2017 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT CREW HEMI 4X4, 8 FOOT BOX

2017 RAM 2500

2017 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT CREW HEMI 4X4, 8 FOOT BOX

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7946855
  Stock #: GW6122
  VIN: 3C6TR5JT2HG601918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT+ CREW HEMI 4X4, HD GVW, 8FT BOX LOADED & CLEAN Cash Price: $41,800. Finance Price: $40,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! VERY WELL CARED FOR & WELL EQUIPPED 2017 Ram 2500 SLT+ FULL SIZE CREW CAB HEMI V8 4x4 WITH THE 8 FT BOX - CLEAN & SHARP WESTERN CANADIAN LEASE RETURN! - 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine with VVT (383 Horsepower/400 Pound-Feet of Torque) - 6 Speed automatic, Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case, Antispin differential rear axle - Power 10-way driver's seat including 2way lumbar - 6 Passenger Seating with large fold Down center console - SLT Plus Decor & Luxury group - Uconnect 5.0inch Touch/Hands multimedia touchscreen display - Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming - Factory HD Tow Pkg with Tow mirrors and Electronic Trailer Brake Controller - Fog lamps/ Tow hooks - 7-inch customizable incluster display - Steering wheel mounted audio controls - Sliding rear window - ParkSense Rear Park Assist System - Chrome appearance package - HD Full Cab length Chrome side steps - 18-inch polished forged aluminum wheels - Optional New Box liner avail - Read below for more information… VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND WELL CARED FOR, HEAVY DUTY GVW WITH THE POWERFUL AND DESIRED HEMI V8 AT A FRACTION OF THE NEW MRSP! 2017 Ram 2500 SLT+ FULL SIZE CREW CAB HEMI 4x4 with 8ft Box and LOTS of options. This truck shows like New and is extra sharp in all respects with well cared for Western Canadian kms. The 5.7L Hemi V8 produces 383 Horsepower/400 Pound-Feet of Torque matched to a six-speed automatic transmission and auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case, and anti-spin rear diff axle. Loaded with options including the SLT+ Decor Group & Luxury group. Other options include- Power 10way driver's seat including 2way lumbar (6 Passenger with large flip center console), Uconnect 5.0inch Touch/Hands multi media touchscreen display, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Factory HD Tow Pkg with Tow mirrors and Electronic Trailer Brake Controller, Fog lamps, 7inch customizable cluster display, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Power sliding window, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Optional New Box liner avail, HD Chrome side steps, rear box step, 18 inch polished forged aluminum wheels. Gorgeous truck that will pull anything for work or pleasure with all the family or work crew in style. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, No Accident, very well serviced Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

