Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM ProMaster

199,250 KM

Details Description Features

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2017 RAM ProMaster

2017 RAM ProMaster

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM ProMaster

SLT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1691183291
  2. 1691183299
  3. 1691183305
  4. 1691183312
  5. 1691183319
  6. 1691183326
  7. 1691183334
  8. 1691183341
  9. 1691183347
  10. 1691183353
  11. 1691183362
  12. 1691183371
  13. 1691183377
  14. 1691183384
Contact Seller

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
199,250KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10268412
  • Stock #: F19833
  • VIN: ZFBERFDB9H6F19833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 199,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Just In, and a great little addition to your existing fleet. Equipped with a 2.4 engine, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. rear view camera, heated seats and stereo. Also includes a cargo divider, roof rack and rear shelving with access from driver side. Clean and safetied with 199,250kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $20,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

2017 RAM ProMaster SLT
 199,250 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST
 244,600 KM
$14,750 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-350
259,000 KM
$30,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory