2017 RAM ProMaster
SLT
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 10268412
- Stock #: F19833
- VIN: ZFBERFDB9H6F19833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 199,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Just In, and a great little addition to your existing fleet. Equipped with a 2.4 engine, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. rear view camera, heated seats and stereo. Also includes a cargo divider, roof rack and rear shelving with access from driver side. Clean and safetied with 199,250kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $20,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
