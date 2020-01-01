**Cash Price: $44,800. Finance Price: $43,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!**







TRULY FLAWLESS 2017 TOYOTA 4RUNNER LIMITED EDITION 4X4 **7 PASSENGER** - FULLY LOADED WESTERN CANADIAN SUV!







- 4.0L V6, Auto 4x4



- 5 Speed automatic



- 7 Passenger seating



- 2 way Power sunroof



- Power heated & cooled leather seats



- Memory driver's seat



- Tri-zone auto climate control



- Back up camera



- Front and Rear park sensors



- Factory Navigation



- Factory Bluetooth



- Media audio system with AUX, USB and Bluetooth music



- A-Trac system with Downhill Assent Control



- Toyota tow package



- Read below for more info...







WHY BUY NEW WHEN THIS BABY IS STILL JUST LIKE NEW IN ALL RESPECTS? VERY SHARP 7- PASSENGER LUXURY SUV, BEAUTIFUL MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC OVER BLACK HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER. 2017 TOYOTA 4RUNNER LIMITED EDITION V6 4x4 with all the premium upgrades including dual power heated and cooled leather bucket seats, (3RD ROW SEATING 7 PASSENGER), 2-way power sunroof, back up camera, navigation and so much more! The Limited Edition has it's own styling ques which defines it from the rest of the 4Runner line up. The 5th generation 4Runner received a facelift consisting of revised front and rear fascia with projector headlamps and clear-lens LED tail-lamps as well as other exterior cosmetic changes. The interior was also updated, with soft-touch door trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, wood accents, revised dashboard/center stack and the inclusion of Toyota's Optitron instrument cluster. This beauty is powered by the proven 4.0-liter V6, which generates 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque while achieving great fuel mileage. This Limited Edition is fully loaded including a 5 speed automatic transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 speed transfer case, A-Trac locking diffs, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, 15 speaker JBL media center with AUX, USB and Bluetooth input, satellite radio and steering wheel controls, Bluetooth voice-activated call connectivity, factory navigation, functional roof rack, power sliding rear window, 2 way power sunroof, 400 Watt 120 Volt AC power outlets, the Limited body package (including body-colored bumpers, spoiler, fender flares and grill with chrome accents on the body panel, mirrors and handles). The 20 inch Black and Alloy OEM rims riding on Yokohama tires looks great! You also get the full factory tow package, front and rear park assist, integrated fog lamps, factory running boards, remote entry and so much more. This one is simply stunning!! The 4Runner remains one of the most reliable and best built SUVs on the road today. This one is flawless condition with very well cared for Hwy kms. This Western Canadian trade is gorgeous in all respects with pride of ownership very evident - it looks, drives and even still smells like new and best of all it has the hard to find 3rd rear seat for 7 passengers! Really, none nicer!!







Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean No Accident CARFAX history and lots of the Toyota Canada factory warranty PLUS we have many unlimited extended warranty options available. READY FOR SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

