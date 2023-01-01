Menu
2017 Volkswagen Touareg

56,000 KM

Details Description

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

WOLFSBURG EDITION AWD, LOADED, STUNNING, 56K KMS

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

WOLFSBURG EDITION AWD, LOADED, STUNNING, 56K KMS

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9742399
  • Stock #: GIW6648
  • VIN: WVGRF7BP0HD002730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Oak Brown Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GIW6648
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**Cash Price: $35,800. Finance Price: $34,800. (SAVE $1,OOO OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!

WOW, WHAT A GREAT FIND - FLAWLESS, LOCAL AND ONLY 56K KMS. YES ONLY 56K KMS!! GREAT LOOKING, TOP OF THE LINE LUXURY SUV, LOADED WITH ALL PREMIUM OPTIONS AT AN AMAZING PRICE POINT! THE SUPER LOW LOCAL KMS MEANS THE VALUE JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER! EXECUTIVE OWNED, IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT WITH A PERFECT HISTORY! 2017 VW TOUAREG WOLFSBURG EDITION LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS LIKE PANORAMIC ROOF, LANE DEPARTURE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE AND SO MUCH MORE!

- 3.6L VR6 engine (with 280HP and 266 lb-ft of torque)
- 8 speed automatic with with a manual-shifting mode
- VW's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system with rear limited-slip Torsen differential
- Power heated & cooled Premium two tone Vienna leather with contrasting stitching bucket seats/full console
- Heated steering wheel and rear seats
- Huge 2 pane panoramic sunroof
- Upgraded Premium 10-Speaker Dynaudio with Sirius Satellite, AUX and USB input
- Bluetooth for phone and media connectivity
- Large Factory navigation
- Dual zone auto climate control
- Leather trimmed dash
- Brushed-aluminum trim throughout
- Key-less Go entry with push button start
- Adaptive Cruise, lane departure and blind spot monitor
- Forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking
- Front and rear park sensors with collision alert
- Birdseye view & rear-view camera
- Bi-Xenon headlamps and LED lighting
- Power lift gate
- Factory tow package (top of class 7716-pound towing capacity)
- 20" Sport Alloys on Brand-new Premium all-season tires
- Read below for more info...

STUNNING TOP OF THE LINE WOLFSBURG EDITION, LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS & STILL AS NEW CLEAN LOCAL MANITOBA ACCIDENT-FREE TRADE WITH EXCEPTIONALLY LOW KMS! BEAUTIFUL BLACK OAK BROWN METALLIC OVER THE RICH TWO TONE PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS. This 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg Edition is one stunning, comfortable, and amazing to drive premium high end luxury SUV! The smooth running and fuel efficient 280HP V6 is matched to an 8 Speed automatic (for some of the fastest shifts in the market PLUS increased fuel economy) and VW's 4MOTION Smart all-wheel drive, combine that with VW's newest technology for comfort, convenience, and performance and you've got a true luxury SUV. Top of the line and fully loaded with options and upgrades like power, heated, Premium two-tone leather front bucket seats (both heated and cooled) massive 2-way power Panoramic sunroof, factory navigation, dual zone auto climate control, tilt and telescopic heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, power lift gate, air, cruise, PW, PL, upgraded Premium 10-speaker Dynaudio system with 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite, AUX and USB input, hands-free Bluetooth for smart phone integration, factory navigation, key-less Go entry with push button start, Dual zone auto climate control, fog lamps, IVR rear view mirror with compass, front and rear park sensors, adaptive cruise, blind spot and lane departure, power lift gate, driver info center, auto lamps, steering wheel controls, side curtain airbags, Dual chrome tipped exhaust, tinted glass, 20 Inch Sport alloys on brand new all season tires and much much more. Like new with pride of ownership very evident. None nicer!

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an accident-free Manitoba CARFAX history report PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! Sacrifice Sale price. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

