2018 BMW K1600B
GRAND AMERICA, ALL OPTIONS, VERY LOW KMS, AS NEW
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AUSTIN YELLOW METALLIC LIVERY
- Body Style Touring
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 13,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $24,800. Finance Price: $23,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every motorcycle! ** PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $163 B/W OAC. *Certain Conditions may apply
THIS IS TRULY A STUNNING AND BEAUTIFUL, STLL AS NEW, LOCAL CANADIAN TRADE WITH AN EXCEPTIONALLY WELL CARED FOR HISTORY AND LOADED WITH ALL FACTORY OPTIONS!! **ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE** 2018 BMW 1600B GRAND AMERICA TOURING FINISHED IN STUNNING AUSTIN YELLOW METALLIC LIVERY! THIS IS THE ULTIMATE IN LUXURY TOURING BIKES! TRULY STUNNING LOOKS, AMAZING FEATURES AND COMFORT FOR LONG DISTANCE TOURING BIKE WITH A SPORT BIKE FEEL IN RIDE, POWER AND HANDLING TRULY ONE OF THE BEST TOURING BIKES ON THE MARKET TODAY AT AN AMAZING DEAL!
2018 BMW K 1600 Grand America Takes you Beyond the horizon.
Go even further with this 2018 K1600B Grand America. This fully-equipped touring bike gets you closer to the road than you ever thought possible, without compromising riding pleasure or comfort. Always ready to go the extra mile, the legendary 6-cylinder in-line engine triumphs with an unparalleled smoothness and impressive power. Its design and features are on another level. From the windshield to the distinctive rear with enough space for two passengers, all the way to the easy-to-use top case and backrest, there’s an understated cool about the Bagger. The Grand America makes the horizon seem boundless—and yet within reach.
Shaped by freedom.
With the iconic low slung lines, this luxury touring Bagger becomes one with the road. The low passenger seat, and integrated topcase and back rest make sharing the open road a breeze. Integrated into the rear cases, the rear light design helps the bike stand out in the crowd.
Go the distance.
No matter how long your dream ride might be, you can expect a dynamic experience with the Bagger's impressive 160 horsepower and 129 lb-ft torque. For when it is time to head back out on the road, reverse assist makes backing out of overlooks and parking spaces effortless.
Ride on and on.
You’ll never want the journey to end with the K 1600 Grand America. The standard Dynamic ESA offers the best possible handling and idling, while the “Cruise” mode makes the ride even smoother. The standard engine protection bar and the audio system with the navigation upgrade are guaranteed to impress. Let the journey continue with K 1600 Grand America.
Very hard to find, The Grand America 1600B has all the Standard luxury Bagger features such as heated seats & Handlebars, cruise control, forward floor boards, and the electric adjusting windshield, and this one has all the other premium appointments include a keyless ride, adaptive headlight, electronic suspension, daytime riding light, reverse gear, hill start control, auxiliary lights, tire pressure monitoring, traction control, center stand, and a central keyless locking system and then add the Navigation system of course means there is really a lot packed into the Grand America package and makes this truly an amazing touring bike! The smooth 1649cc inline 6 BMW engine produces an amazing and smooth 160HP matched to the 6 speed transmission with a super smooth quick shifter you can cruise in the city with ease of an amazingly balanced motorcycle and get up to highway speeds and cruise all day with a huge range thanks the the 7-Gallon fuel tank! This Grand America comes with Rider mode select, electronically adjustable semi-active suspension matched with Lean-angle safety features and ABS! You will want for nothing in this amazing touring machine! Riding solo or two up is a breeze to adjust the suspension with the electronically controlled suspension features you can quickly toggle from solo to solo with bags to two-up riding settings. Full blue tooth integration means you can have full communication and stereo integration for you and your passenger. All in all if you are looking for a true Luxury Touring Motorcycle you found it!! Amazing value with so many features you never knew you wanted on a bike this one has it all!!
The bike shows like new in all respects with exceptionally well cared for low Hwy KMS. Fully equipped, top of the line cruiser with all the power you will ever need and all the bling on the market. Really must be Seen & heard!! NONE NICER!! Comes with a a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, It has had a recent service, has new tires front and rear (The previous owner upgraded them), and we have several comprehensive unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from. Priced to sell (Huge value!!) Very Low payment, Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $163 B/W OAC. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage ave Call Now 1 (888) 601-3023.
** PAYMENTS STARTING AT $163 B/W OAC INCLUDING ALL TAXES WITH ZERO DOWN. CERTAIN COINDITIONS MAY APPLY. PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS!!**
