Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

46,762 KM

Details Description Features

$28,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,899

+ taxes & licensing

Level Up Auto

431-999-8778

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

5dr HB LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

5dr HB LT

Location

Level Up Auto

14 Datomar Road, Headingley, MB R4H 1B8

431-999-8778

  1. 1692849153
  2. 1692849153
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,899

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
46,762KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335792
  • Stock #: 18cbev
  • VIN: 1G1FW6S06J4136256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 18cbev
  • Mileage 46,762 KM

Vehicle Description

An EV under $30,000 with manufacturer warranty. Pictures coming soon. 

 

Level Up Auto is a small family owned boutique car dealership where relationships and quality matter. Our pricing is fair and transparent with no hidden fees. You will never find an admin fee on one of our sales! Our buying policy has stringent requirements to ensure we only have the best examples available of any make or model. You will not find rebuilds or cars with large claims in our inventory. These are used cars, so we do offer several warranty options at affordable prices and can provide financing on all of our vehicles for all credit levels. Not from Manitoba? No problem. We can ship our cars to you in a timely manner.  We are a proud member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealers association.  ***********Dealer Permit #5527

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Level Up Auto

2018 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 46,762 KM
$28,899 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 137,430 KM
$15,964 + tax & lic
2023 Kia NIRO EV Pre...
 2,350 KM
$51,226 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Level Up Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Level Up Auto

Level Up Auto

14 Datomar Road, Headingley, MB R4H 1B8

Call Dealer

431-999-XXXX

(click to show)

431-999-8778

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory