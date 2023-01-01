$28,899+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
431-999-8778
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV
5dr HB LT
Location
Level Up Auto
14 Datomar Road, Headingley, MB R4H 1B8
431-999-8778
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,899
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10335792
- Stock #: 18cbev
- VIN: 1G1FW6S06J4136256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 18cbev
- Mileage 46,762 KM
Vehicle Description
An EV under $30,000 with manufacturer warranty. Pictures coming soon.
Level Up Auto is a small family owned boutique car dealership where relationships and quality matter. Our pricing is fair and transparent with no hidden fees. You will never find an admin fee on one of our sales! Our buying policy has stringent requirements to ensure we only have the best examples available of any make or model. You will not find rebuilds or cars with large claims in our inventory. These are used cars, so we do offer several warranty options at affordable prices and can provide financing on all of our vehicles for all credit levels. Not from Manitoba? No problem. We can ship our cars to you in a timely manner. We are a proud member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealers association. ***********Dealer Permit #5527
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Level Up Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.