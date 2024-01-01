Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>3.6,auto,crew,4x4. Well equipped LT model featuring air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat plus rear view camera. Clean, safetied and Winter ready, with 200,600kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $23,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

200,600 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Watch This Vehicle
11913059

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1731519240
  2. 1731519245
  3. 1731519250
  4. 1731519256
  5. 1731519261
  6. 1731519267
  7. 1731519272
  8. 1731519278
  9. 1731519283
Contact Seller

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCGTCEN6J1101163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,600 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6,auto,crew,4x4. Well equipped LT model featuring air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat plus rear view camera. Clean, safetied and Winter ready, with 200,600kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $23,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2017 Ford Expedition XLT for sale in Headingley, MB
2017 Ford Expedition XLT 260,000 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Headingley, MB
2018 RAM 1500 ST 247,500 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van 220,000 KM $14,200 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Colorado