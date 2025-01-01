Menu
<p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>V6 ,auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pw ,pl, Bluetooth radio.clean and safetied with 201,500 kms great unit and good on fuel, aggressive all season tires. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $18,900. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

201,000 KM

Details

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

12781427

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCGTCEN6J1101163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

V6 ,auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pw ,pl, Bluetooth radio.clean and safetied with 201,500 kms great unit and good on fuel, aggressive all season tires. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $18,900. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2018 Chevrolet Colorado