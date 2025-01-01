$31,800+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
LOCAL MANITOBA ONE OWNER AND VERY CLEAN COLORADO!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$31,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7740
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $31,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
HARD TO FIND, NONE NICER, LOCAL MANITOBA SENIOR 1-OWNER TRUCK! VERY CLEAN, ACCIDENT-FREE COLORADO WITH GREAT LOOKS & GREAT OPTIONS! 2018 CHEVROLET COLORADO CREW CAB Z71 LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INC HEATED SEATS, V6 4X4. 1-OWNNER MANITOBA LOW KMS VERY CLEAN AND GREAT LOOKING TRUCK!
- BIG 305 HP 3.6L V-6 VVT DI Engine
- 8-Speed Automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Full Crew Cab
- Power Drivers seat - 5 Passenger seating (Buckets with full console and sport shifter)
- Heated front seats
- Full power equipment
- Dual Auto climate control
- Remote entry
- Factory Remote starter
- Premium Audio system with 8" touchscreen, Satellite, AUX & USB
- Bluetooth phone and media connectivity (Apple Carplay and Android Projection)
- Rear Vision camera
- OnStar services
- Wi-Fi Hot Spot.
- BODY-COLOUR MIRRORS W/DRIVER
- SIDE SPOTTER MIRROR
- Rear bumper steps
- Tow Package with 5 and 7 pins connection
- Factory Tonneau box cover
- Factory Box liner
- 18-inch premium two tone Aluminum Alloy wheels
VERY HARD-TO-FIND LOCAL MANITOBA TRUCK WITH LOW KMS!! GREAT LOOKS IN ONE SUPER COMPACT PACKAGE! THIS IS ONE VERY TOUGH AND GOOD-LOOKING 2018 CHEVROLET COLORADO CREW CAB Z71! Accident-free local senior driven truck with a great service history, this Colorado has all the options you need including the powerful 3.6L V6 engine producing 305 hp matched to the NEW 8-speed auto transmission and auto 4x4 with a 2-stage transfer case. This truck is extra sharp and extra clean in all respects with well cared for history... A REAL MUST SEE!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification, a clean, Accident Free 1-Owner Manitoba CARFAX History report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Ready for Sale Now! (Huge Value) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
