$10,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway
3500 Van 139"
2018 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway
3500 Van 139"
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
468,800KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GB0GRFP4J1185285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 85285
- Mileage 468,800 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 , auto, air, am/fm radio. back up camera with sensors Work ready cube van. Approx. box size 12ft deep by 6ft wide. side and rear roll up doors, Clean, safety unit showing 468,800 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $10,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Trip Computer
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Email Motorland Enterprises
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Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442
2018 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway