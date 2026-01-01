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<p class=MsoNormal><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>V6 , auto, air, am/fm <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>radio. back up camera with sensors Work ready cube van. Approx. box size 12ft deep by 6ft wide. side and rear roll up doors, Clean, safety unit showing 468,800 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $10,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;> ...</span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway

468,800 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway

3500 Van 139"

Watch This Vehicle
14228066

2018 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway

3500 Van 139"

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1780689665152
  2. 1780689665603
  3. 1780689666096
  4. 1780689666562
  5. 1780689667048
  6. 1780689667493
  7. 1780689667977
  8. 1780689668429
  9. 1780689668882
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
468,800KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GB0GRFP4J1185285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 85285
  • Mileage 468,800 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 , auto, air, am/fm  radio. back up camera with sensors Work ready cube van. Approx. box size 12ft deep by 6ft wide. side and rear roll up doors, Clean, safety unit showing 468,800 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $10,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

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204-895-XXXX

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204-895-7442

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$10,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2018 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway