2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 278,500 KM
Vehicle Description
5.3,auto,crew,4x4. Well equipped work truck with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. rear view camera, along with seating for 6. Also includes new Mayhem rims, newer tires, and trailer hitch. Clean, safetied truck with 278,500kms. Runs and drives well. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $14,750. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
