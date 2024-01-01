Menu
<p>5.3,auto,crew,4x4. Well equipped work truck with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. rear view camera, along with seating for 6. Also includes new Mayhem rims, newer tires, and trailer hitch. Clean, safetied truck with 278,500kms. Runs and drives well. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $14,750. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

278,500 KM

$14,750

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
278,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC1JG589293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 278,500 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3,auto,crew,4x4. Well equipped work truck with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. rear view camera, along with seating for 6. Also includes new Mayhem rims, newer tires, and trailer hitch. Clean, safetied truck with 278,500kms. Runs and drives well. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $14,750. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500