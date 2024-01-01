$31,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT2 TRUE NORTH EDITION Z71 OFF ROAD 4X4 5.3L V8
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT2 TRUE NORTH EDITION Z71 OFF ROAD 4X4 5.3L V8
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$31,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7325
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $31,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, WELL LOOKED AFTER AND VERY SHARP 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB LT2 TRUE NORTH EDITION WITH THE Z71 OFF ROAD 4X4 PKG AND 5.3L V8, LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDING THE STYLISH COLOR MATCHED GRILL/BUMPERS/HANDLES! VERY SHARP, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR HWY DRIVEN TRUCK!!!
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CREW CAB LT2 TRUE NORTH EDITION Z71 OFF ROAD 4X4 PKG 5.3L V8
- 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque)
- 6 -speed automatic
- Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case (includes AWD)
- Auto Locking rear Diff
- Power & Heated 6-Passenger Black Premium Bucket Seating (Buckets and Folding center Console)
- Dual Zone Auto Climate control
- 8" MyLink Multi Function Infotainment System
- Upgraded Premium Audio System with CD, AUX, USB and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for Phone and Media
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable
- Back-Up Camera
- Remote entry
- Factory remote starter
- Full Z71 Off Road 4X4 Suspension and appearance package
- True North Appearance package with Color matching Bumpers, Handles and Grill
- Easy Step Rear Bumper
- Factory Tow Package
- Trailer Brake Controller
- Rear Window Defrost
- Tinted Windows
- HID Headlights & Fog Lights
- Factory GM Box Liner
- Soft Top Tonneau cover
- Optional set of Very Nice Enthuze Sport Rim and tire package wrapped in high end Toyo Open Country A/T2 275 A/T TIRES (AS SHOWN PRE-INSTALLED AVAILABLE FOR EXTRA $$ GREAT DEAL W/TRUCK PURCHASE!!)
- and so much more...
VERY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR VERY SHARP TRUCK. GET IT WHILE IT LASTS! STUNNING AND LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT FACTORY OPTIONS AND GREAT LOOKS, MAKING FOR A TRUE LUXURY/SPORT TRUCK! BRIGHT WHITE ON BLACK 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB LT2 TRUE NORTH Z71 4X4 the 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) and 6 speed automatic matched with a 2 speed transfer case including AWD. This truck is loaded!! Gorgeous truck in all respects with exceptionally clean HWY kilometers! Must See, pride of ownership very evident - none nicer at this price point!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of new MRSP to replace today with these options! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023