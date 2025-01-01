Menu
5.3,auto,crew,4x4. Well equipped LT model featuring air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat plus rear view camera. Clean, safetied and Winter ready, with 198800kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $21,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

198,800 KM

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,800KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC1JG299482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,800 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3,auto,crew,4x4. Well equipped LT model featuring air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat plus rear view camera. Clean, safetied and Winter ready, with 198800kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $21,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500