$21,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,800 KM
Vehicle Description
5.3,auto,crew,4x4. Well equipped LT model featuring air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat plus rear view camera. Clean, safetied and Winter ready, with 198800kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $21,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
