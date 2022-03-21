Menu
2018 Dodge Ram 1500

63,000 KM

Details Description

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

BLACK OUT SPORT 5.7L HEMI 4X4, SHARP LOCAL TRADE!

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

BLACK OUT SPORT 5.7L HEMI 4X4, SHARP LOCAL TRADE!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8750120
  Stock #: GW6309A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**Cash Price: $33,800. Finance Price: $32,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES THIS IS ONE BEAUTIFUL, LOW KM, LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA TRUCK, VERY SHARP BRILLAINT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL WITH BLACKOUT SPORT PACKAGE EDITION 2018 RAM 1500 5.7L HEMI V8 4X4 Equipped with all the necessary Options!! - 5.7L HEMI V8, 395HP/ 410 TQ - AUTO 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case - 6 Speed automatic - uConnect 3 with 5” Touchscreen multimedia/infotainment system - 6 passenger seating with folding center console - Factory Bluetooth for phone and media connectivity - Remote Keyless entry - Park View Backup camera - Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror - Tow package - Spray in Box liner - Fog Lamps/Sport Bumper - Dual Exhaust - HD Weather Tech Floor mats - Factory Black Out Sport Package (Color matching Grill, Bumpers, Handles & More) - OEM 20” Semi Gloss Black Sport Rims on Newer Meaty 275 Good Year Wrangler Duratrac tries - Read below for more... ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL LOCAL TRADE - 2018 RAM 1500 BLACK SPORT EDITION 5.7L HEMI 4X4 finished in BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL. Truly sporty and sharp, this Ram has all the right options Including the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine producing 395 horsepower and 410 pounds of pulling torque, smooth and fuel efficient 6 speed automatic transmission, auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case, - uConnect 3 with 5” Touchscreen multimedia/infotainment system, 6 passenger seating with folding center console, Factory Bluetooth for phone and media connectivity, Remote Keyless entry , Park View Backup camera, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Tow package , Spray in Box liner , Fog Lamps/Sport Bumper , Dual Exhaust, HD Weather Tech Floor mats, Factory Black Out Sport Package (Color matching Grill, Bumpers, Handles & More), OEM 20” Semi Gloss Black Sport Rims on Newer Meaty 275 Good Year Wrangler Duratrac tries and lots more. Local MB Owner, low kms and still shows like new. What a Great find!!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification, a clean, No Accident Certified CARFAX history, the balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a Small fraction of new MRSP to replace today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

