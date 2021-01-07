2018 Dodge Ram 2500

+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $46,800. Finance Price: $45,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! WORK & PLAY WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW & ALL THE POWER YOU NEED WITH THIS MUST SEE, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & WELL EQUIPPED 2018 RAM 2500 SLT+ EDITION CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4. THE RIGHT OPTIONS COMBINED WITH A CLEAN LOCAL/WESTERN CDN HISTORY!! - 6.7L Cummins (producing 370 hp and a 800 lb-ft torque) - 6 speed automatic - Auto 2 stage 4x4 - Power 6 passenger seating with folding center console - Heated seats and steering wheel - Uconnect 4c with Large 8" touchscreen Multi Medea infotainment system - Bluetooth with AUX, USB and satellite input - Apple Car play & Google Android Auto - SLT Plus & Comfort/Luxury Group - Factory remote starter - Backup & Cargo camera - Rear park assist - Full HD Tow package - Power folding heated extended tow mirrors - Brake controller - Exhaust brake - Transfer case skid plating - Fog lights/Tow hooks - Full length HD chrome side steps - Chrome appearance group - Spray in box liner - OEM Ram 18" Sport Alloys on brand New LT 275 BFG's IF YOU NEED AN EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & WELL EQUIPPED TRUCK THAT CAN DO IT ALL AT THE RIGHT PRICE, THEN THIS IS YOUR TRUCK! LOADED SLT+ EDITION WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES. FLAWLESS 2018 RAM 2500 SLT+ EDITION CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL 4X4 - What a Great find! Loaded all the right options including the 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL (producing 370 hp and a massive 800 lb-ft torque) matched to the six-speed automatic transmission and auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case. Options and upgrades include Power Heated seats - 6 passenger seating (with large folding console), Heated steering wheel with audio controls, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, rear heat/air vents, 7" driver info center, Uconnect 4c with 8" touchscreen Multi Medea infotainment system with Apple Car play & Google Android Auto, upgraded audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, Bluetooth for phone and media input, steering wheel controls, SLT Plus and Comfort/Luxury Group, remote entry, factory remote starter, auto lamps, Chrome appearance package with full length HD side steps, backup and cargo camera, rear park assist, full tow package with multi plug and tow option, power folding & heated tow mirrors, factory brake controller, exhaust brake, spray in box liner, OEM Ram 18" Sport Alloys on brand New LT 275 BFG All Terrain T/A tires and so much more! This truck is extra sharp and extra clean in all respects and a truly beautiful Local Western Canadian trade with a perfect well serviced history! It really looks, drives and even smells like new - Pride of ownership is evident - None nicer at this price point!! Ready for all your big work or recreational towing needs with all your family and/or work crew. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean no accident Local/Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. This truck is close to $80,000 New MRSP and more to replace today! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1(888)601-3023
